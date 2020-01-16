Global  

Demi Lovato to perform national anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Demi Lovato is this year's national anthem singer for Super Bowl LIV. The singer will perform at the football event in Miami on February 20.
News video: Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl 54

Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl 54 00:22

 Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem as part of Super Bowl LIV pregame festivities at Hard Rock Stadium. Katie Johnston reports.

