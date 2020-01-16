John Roberts likely to play modest role in impeachment trial
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts is likely to play a modest role when he presides over the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, in keeping with his frequently repeated insistence that judges are not politicians. Roberts is making the short trip from the Supreme Court to the Capitol on Thursday to be […]
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he saw senators on "both sides of the aisle" visibly "gulp" when they were sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts in the Trump impeachment trial.
The publicity-shy, traditional conservative jurist not only will preside over the impeachment trial but also cases involving Trump in the Supreme Court. The Age Also reported by •CBS News •USATODAY.com •NPR •euronews •CTV News
Watch VideoAfter President George W. Bush nominated him to serve as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in 2005, John Roberts described his judicial philosophy... Newsy Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Sify
