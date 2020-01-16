Global  

John Roberts likely to play modest role in impeachment trial

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
John Roberts likely to play modest role in impeachment trialWASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts is likely to play a modest role when he presides over the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, in keeping with his frequently repeated insistence that judges are not politicians. Roberts is making the short trip from the Supreme Court to the Capitol on Thursday to be […]
News video: Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer

Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer 01:21

 Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he saw senators on "both sides of the aisle" visibly "gulp" when they were sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts in the Trump impeachment trial.

Chief Justice Roberts sworn in for impeachment trial [Video]Chief Justice Roberts sworn in for impeachment trial

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in to preside over the Senate impeachment trial on whether to remove U.S. President Donald Trump from office and then swore in all 100 senators to serve as..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

McConnell sees Senate impeachment trial starting in days [Video]McConnell sees Senate impeachment trial starting in days

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is likely to begin in earnest next week after preliminary steps in the Senate in coming days, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:16Published


Chief Justice John Roberts faces unfamiliar glare of Trump impeachment spotlight

The publicity-shy, traditional conservative jurist not only will preside over the impeachment trial but also cases involving Trump in the Supreme Court.
The Age Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comNPReuronewsCTV News

Impeachment Trial May Focus On Chief Justice's Role As 'Umpire'

Impeachment Trial May Focus On Chief Justice's Role As 'Umpire'Watch VideoAfter President George W. Bush nominated him to serve as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in 2005, John Roberts described his judicial philosophy...
Newsy Also reported by •NYTimes.comSify

wwmtnews

WWMT-TV Chief Justice John Roberts took an oath in which he promised to do "impartial justice" in the third presidential im… https://t.co/wmwOjof0p5 57 minutes ago

VINNews

VosIzNeias John Roberts Likely To Play Modest Role In Impeachment Trial https://t.co/rXV2CJlFoR 59 minutes ago

YWN

Yeshiva World News Chief Justice John Roberts Likely To Play Modest Role In Impeachment Trial https://t.co/ybwOlWRGf6 2 hours ago

NewsGrit

News Grit John Roberts likely to play modest role in impeachment trial #NewsGrit https://t.co/alZ1F4p7AI 3 hours ago

SteveSteveduke

steve duke RT @weartv: Chief Justice Roberts will be sworn-in. He then swears-in all the senators as jurors, and then all the senators sign a book sig… 4 hours ago

kporter1177

Kay Porter RT @KRLD: Chief Justice John Roberts likely to play modest role in impeachment trial https://t.co/Hhuv4XIvcP 4 hours ago

KRLD

1080 KRLD Chief Justice John Roberts likely to play modest role in impeachment trial https://t.co/Hhuv4XIvcP 4 hours ago

ABC21WPTA

ABC21 WPTA News After taking an oath in which he promised to do "impartial justice" in the third presidential impeachment trial in… https://t.co/cKBOoglOEV 4 hours ago

