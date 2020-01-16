Global  

Allison Donahue: US lawmaker Peter Lucido probed for comments to reporter

BBC News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Peter Lucido told Allison Donahue that a group of schoolboys could "have a lot of fun with her".
News video: Sen. Peter Lucido reportedly told female reporter boys 'could have a lot of fun with you'

Sen. Peter Lucido reportedly told female reporter boys 'could have a lot of fun with you' 00:49

 Michigan State Sen. Peter Lucido (R – Shelby Township) is under fire after telling a female reporter at the Capitol building that high school boys "could have a lot of fun with you."

Michigan lawmaker to female reporter: High school boys could 'have a lot of fun' with you

Sen. Peter Lucido made the comments while surrounded by a group of male high school students, who then reportedly burst into laughter.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

