Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How did Martin Luther King Jr. Day become a federal holiday? Here's the history

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is observed yearly on the third Monday in January, but the push to make a federal holiday honoring him was controversial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Celebrations Underway Across Region To Honor Life Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Celebrations Underway Across Region To Honor Life Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 00:22

 MLK Day is next Monday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eastern Michigan University to host Martin Luther King Jr Day celebration [Video]Eastern Michigan University to host Martin Luther King Jr Day celebration

Eastern Michigan University to host Martin Luther King Jr Day celebration

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:29Published

How to Make the Most of Martin Luther King Jr. Day [Video]How to Make the Most of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day may be seen as a day off from work, but here are some ways to make the most of the holiday honoring the civil rights leader. Buzz 60’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The MLK holiday is the second-busiest ski weekend of the year. Here’s how to avoid the traffic.

Fresh snow is forecast in the mountains just in time to freshen the slopes for the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend -- and that means plenty of...
Denver Post

FedEx Celebrates the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FedEx volunteers across 10 cities will team up with Rise Against Hunger to pack over 170,000 meals for those in need in...
Business Wire


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.