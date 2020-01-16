Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watchdog: White House broke US law over Ukraine aid

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A watchdog has said the White House violated federal law by withholding aid intended for Ukraine. It comes as Ukraine announced an investigation into possible illegal surveillance of former US ambassador Yovanovitch.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins

US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins 02:12

 US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins

Recent related videos from verified sources

White House broke law by withholding Ukraine aid: watchdog [Video]White House broke law by withholding Ukraine aid: watchdog

The White House violated federal law by withholding security aid approved by lawmakers for Ukraine, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said on Thursday. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:18Published

Watchdog Report Says Delaying Ukraine Aid Violated The Law [Video]Watchdog Report Says Delaying Ukraine Aid Violated The Law

A new report from the Government Accountability Office says the Trump administration didn&apos;t have a legal reason to delay the Ukrainian security aid.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watchdog: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government’s watchdog agency said Thursday a White House office violated federal law in withholding security assistance to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caTIMEThe AgeReutersNYTimes.comUSATODAY.com

US Senate opens Trump impeachment trial as nonpartisan office issues critical report on Ukraine aid

As the US Senate formally opened the impeachment trial on whether to remove Donald Trump from office, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog on Thursday dealt the...
France 24 Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EternalSerf

E RT @ChrisLu44: GOP defense: Impeachment articles don't allege a law that Trump broke Government's main watchdog agency: Trump broke the la… 1 minute ago

One_News_Page

One News Page US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins: https://t.co/1YrkNmj0Qa #Ukraine 3 minutes ago

AhDi_1280

Ahdi 🇵🇰 ♥ 🇹🇷 RT @Reuters: 'The OMB, the White House, the administration broke, I’m saying this, broke the law,' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said while ta… 6 minutes ago

usnavyboy007

Malignant 45 RT @RepSylviaGarcia: The GAO makes it clear that Trump broke the law. Republicans in the Senate have no excuse. They must hold a fair tria… 7 minutes ago

DickWinchester

Dick Winchester RT @zsstevens: White House broke law by withholding Ukraine aid, watchdog finds https://t.co/VSDADLIrEa via @financialtimes 8 minutes ago

MY21_Oracle

Mehrdad Yousefi (36) White House broke law by withholding Ukraine aid, watchdog finds | Financial Times https://t.co/RMwA4V7h3B 8 minutes ago

OneAfricanCity

The digital capital of Africa Discover "White House 'broke law' by withholding Ukraine aid, says watchdog" and more in News Wall on… https://t.co/FoRCvZXlfi 13 minutes ago

philnurenberg

Phil Nurenberg🌹 RT @SenSchumer: The GAO opinion makes clear that the documents we requested in our letter last month are even more needed now because GAO c… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.