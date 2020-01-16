Global  

Ex-Texas nurse pleads guilty in 1981 death of 11-month-old

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A former Texas nurse suspected in the killing of dozens of children pleaded guilty Thursday to the 1981 death of an 11-month-old and was sentenced to life in prison. Genene Jones, 69, has been in prison since 1984 after being convicted for the death of one child and for giving an […]
A look at some notable cases of caregivers killing patients

A former Texas nurse suspected in the killing of dozens of children pleaded guilty Thursday to the 1981 death of an 11-month-old and received a life sentence....
Seattle Times

Texas ex-nurse suspected of killing dozens of kids gets life sentence in toddler's 1981 murder

A former Texas nurse suspected of killing dozens of children decades ago received a life sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to killing an 11-month-old boy...
FOXNews.com

