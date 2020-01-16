Global  

Hugh Grant defends Prince Harry, says tabloids 'effectively murdered' Princess Diana

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Hugh Grant defended Prince Harry when asked about his feelings on him and Duchess Meghan's exit while on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM show.
News video: Hugh Grant supportive of Prince Harry's decision to step back from royal duties

Hugh Grant supportive of Prince Harry's decision to step back from royal duties 00:39

 Hugh Grant has voiced support for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they prepare to step back from their duties as senior royals.

Hugh Grant Voices Support for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Hugh Grant is taking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s side. The 59-year-old Love Actually actor opened up about the couple’s choice to step back from their...
Just Jared

Hugh Grant supports Prince Harry, saying 'tabloid press effectively murdered' Princess Diana

'Now they're tearing his wife to pieces,' actor says
Independent


