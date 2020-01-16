Global  

2 rescued from snowstorm at Cultus Lake

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
2 rescued from snowstorm at Cultus LakeBEND, Ore. (AP) — A married couple has been rescued after becoming stranded by a snowstorm near Cultus Lake in the Deschutes National Forest. Authorities said Thursday that the couple was visiting the lake southwest of Bend on Monday and decided to stay overnight when they had car trouble. Heavy snowfall overnight prevented them from […]
