New political alliance takes shape in Andhra Pradesh; BJP, Jana Sena announce tie-up

Fuelling speculation of a BJP-Jana Sena alliance in Andhra Pradesh ahead of local body and municipal polls, Jana Sena president and actor Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday...

BJP, Jana Sena join hands, aim to emerge as ‘third alternative’ in Andhra BJP Sate in charge Sunil Deodhar said that there was no question of any realignment with the TDP.

Hindu 7 hours ago



