Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New political alliance takes shape in Andhra Pradesh; BJP, Jana Sena announce tie-up

DNA Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
This political realignment brings back both BJP and Jana Sena in reckoning while the ruling YSR Congress Party and the TDP remain the main political forces in Andhra Pradesh.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana discuss latest political developments

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana discuss latest political developments 00:35

 Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana met here on Monday to discuss various issues including the latest political developments at the national level in the wake of the nation-wide protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

P Chidambaram accuses Governor, PM, President for Maha political turmoil [Video]P Chidambaram accuses Governor, PM, President for Maha political turmoil

P Chidambaram accuses Governor, PM, President for Maha political turmoil

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published

NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance will last long, this is start of BJP end Nawab Malik [Video]NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance will last long, this is start of BJP end Nawab Malik

NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance will last long, this is start of BJP end Nawab Malik

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pawan Kalyan, JP Nadda meet sparks speculation of BJP-Jana Sena tie-up

Fuelling speculation of a BJP-Jana Sena alliance in Andhra Pradesh ahead of local body and municipal polls, Jana Sena president and actor Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday...
IndiaTimes

BJP, Jana Sena join hands, aim to emerge as ‘third alternative’ in Andhra

BJP Sate in charge Sunil Deodhar said that there was no question of any realignment with the TDP.
Hindu


Tweets about this

chaithanya93

arani chaithanya RT @dna: New political alliance takes shape in Andhra Pradesh; BJP, Jana Sena announce tie-up https://t.co/PXTZTJ3qcI 42 seconds ago

dna

DNA New political alliance takes shape in Andhra Pradesh; BJP, Jana Sena announce tie-up https://t.co/PXTZTJ3qcI 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.