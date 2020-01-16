Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Microsoft aims to be ‘carbon negative’ by 2030 across its supply chain

WorldNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Microsoft aims to be ‘carbon negative’ by 2030 across its supply chainMicrosoft is aiming to clean up its carbon footprint at its own home base and throughout its supply chain, believing it can go “carbon negative” by 2030, executives said Thursday. Carbon negativity is the reduction of a carbon footprint to less than neutral, with the net effect of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere rather than adding it. Microsoft MSFT, +1.13% in 2017 had pledged to cut its operational carbon emissions by 75% by 2030. “This is the decade for urgent action for Microsoft and for all of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

JetBlue AirWays Announces Plan to Become Carbon-Neutral [Video]JetBlue AirWays Announces Plan to Become Carbon-Neutral

JetBlue AirWays Announces Plan to Become Carbon-Neutral. JetBlue recently announced its plans to become the first carbon-neutral airline in the United States. . The company said they will begin..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Chile plans to be carbon neutral by 2050 [Video]Chile plans to be carbon neutral by 2050

Chile is leading the developing world with a pledge to relinquish the use of coal to generate power.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft: 'carbon-negative' by 2030 even for supply chain

Microsoft is pledging to become 100% “carbon-negative” by 2030 by removing more carbon from the environment than it emits. CEO Satya Nadella said Thursday...
SeattlePI.com

Microsoft: 'carbon-negative' by 2030 even for supply chain

Microsoft is pledging to become 100% “carbon-negative” by 2030 by removing more carbon from the environment than it emits. CEO Satya Nadella said Thursday...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.