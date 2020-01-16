Global  

Historic impeachment trial of Trump begins in the Senate

The Age Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The seven House managers have formally presented two charges - of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - to the Senate.
Historic impeachment trial begins in Senate

 The Chief Justice will preside over the proceedings.

The Senate impeachment trial is here. So what’s next?

After a weeks-long delay, the process of impeaching and removing President Donald Trump is moving forward again. On Jan. 15, the House voted to formally send to...
PolitiFact

Senate impeachment trial: Too soon to say whether Trump Cabinet witnesses are needed

Senate should follow the precedent set by the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, writes Hans von Spakovsky of The Heritage Foundation.
USATODAY.com

