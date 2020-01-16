Global  

Carlos Beltran out as New York Mets manager in wake of Astros cheating scandal

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Carlos Beltran out as New York Mets manager in wake of Astros cheating scandalThe Carlos Beltran era is over before it even began for the New York Mets.
News video: Mets Part Ways With Manager Carlos Beltran

 The Mets' recently hired manager Carlos Beltran is out following a cheating scandal that's cost two other managers their jobs; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues to claim casualties. The news of Beltran's departure comes on the heels of the Boston..

The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues to claim casualties. The news of Beltran's departure comes on the heels of the..

Carlos Beltran steps down as New York Mets manager over 'sign-stealing' role

Carlos Beltran steps down as New York Mets manager because of his role in the "sign-stealing" scandal during his time as a Houston Astros player.
BBC News

New York Mets manager steps down over sign-stealing

Carlos Beltran steps down as New York Mets manager because of his role in the "sign-stealing" scandal during his time as a Houston Astros player.
BBC News


Campaign32

2Raw RT @JeffPassan: Carlos Beltran is out as New York Mets manager due to his involvement in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, sources… 36 seconds ago

Asorge26

Alex Sorge RT @barstoolsports: Carlos Beltran's tenure as the New York Mets manager https://t.co/XsHQCUbq6X 7 minutes ago

mgobluegirl6

mgoblue6 🥂🥳🍾🇺🇸❤️🌈🗽⚖️✌🏼🌊 RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: Carlos Beltran is out as New York Mets manager due to his involvement in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scan… 15 minutes ago

debratrump1

Independent4Trump RT @CHIZMAGA: Carlos Beltran, the New York Mets Manager who just resigned for lying and cheating is the same guy who refused to attend the… 18 minutes ago

DailyPunchIndia

Daily Punch Carlos Beltran steps down as New York Mets manager over ‘sign-stealing’ role https://t.co/xEiaHJ3hh7 https://t.co/6XyxsoZQ58 20 minutes ago

