Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Putin fast-tracks effort to extend his rule in Russia

WorldNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Putin fast-tracks effort to extend his rule in RussiaMOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin on Thursday fast-tracked work on constitutional changes that could keep him in power well past the end of his term in 2024 while lawmakers quickly sealed his choice for new prime minister. Speaking to a working group created to draft constitutional changes, Putin cast his proposals as a way to strengthen parliament and to bolster democracy. Kremlin critics described the proposed changes as an attempt by Putin to secure his rule for life. The Russian leader proposed the sweeping amendments to the country's constitution in Wednesday's state of the nation address. Hours later, he fired Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who had the job for eight years, and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension 01:26

 Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension The extraordinary resignation of the entire Russian government was announced by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday. Medvedev will also resign. The move comes in response to proposed constitutional amendments by Russian...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Merkel meets Putin to discuss Middle East crisis [Video]Merkel meets Putin to discuss Middle East crisis

Merkel meets Putin to discuss Middle East crisis

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:56Published

Trump Once Burned WH Staffers For Not Telling Him Putin Wanted To Talk To Him [Video]Trump Once Burned WH Staffers For Not Telling Him Putin Wanted To Talk To Him

President Donald Trump once berated former national security adviser Michael Flynn and other senior staff members. Business Insider reports Trump was furious they failed to arrange a call with Russian..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Putin engineers shake-up that could keep him in power longer

Putin engineers shake-up that could keep him in power longerMOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin engineered a surprise shake-up of Russia’s leadership Wednesday, proposing changes to the constitution that could keep him...
WorldNews

Next Russian PM a career bureaucrat with no political desire

MOSCOW (AP) — Mikhail Mishustin never had any political ambitions as a career bureaucrat and his name didn’t came up as a top candidate to become Russia’s...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

AlexCro99199112

Alex Cross RT @CTVNews: UPDATED: Russian President Vladimir Putin engineers shakeup that could keep him in power longer https://t.co/19ZnfYQAfN 11 minutes ago

aheathcetinski

adamheath Putin fast-tracks effort to extend his rule in Russia https://t.co/qK1Ld8HqRF 12 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News UPDATED: Russian President Vladimir Putin engineers shakeup that could keep him in power longer https://t.co/19ZnfYQAfN 18 minutes ago

bot_political

bot_political associated-press|Putin fast-tracks effort to extend his rule in Russia|https://t.co/vpiE0DGlqr 31 minutes ago

StarAdvertiser

Star-Advertiser #Putin fast-tracks effort to extend his rule in #Russia https://t.co/7ywgo95znG https://t.co/5OoNcHmQsI 55 minutes ago

MotherOfMen_

Mother of Men Putin fast-tracks effort to extend his rule in Russia https://t.co/leiMVdfYPB 1 hour ago

BobCarter385761

BobCarter Putin fast-tracks effort to extend his rule in Russia (from @AP) ++ Putin applies the death grip signaling control… https://t.co/Llg5bLdbN3 1 hour ago

jnotestein

John Notestein Putin fast-tracks effort to extend his rule in Russia (from @AP) https://t.co/5IPN3Mge0e 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.