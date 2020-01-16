Global  

Pelosi says Trump administration broke law in withholding Ukraine aid

Reuters Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, seizing on a report from a nonpartisan congressional watchdog, accused the Trump administration of breaking the law in withholding aid for Ukraine that Congress had approved.
News video: White House broke law by withholding Ukraine aid: watchdog

White House broke law by withholding Ukraine aid: watchdog 03:18

 The White House violated federal law by withholding security aid approved by lawmakers for Ukraine, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said on Thursday. Zachary Goelman reports.

Trump administration broke law in withholding Ukraine aid, watchdog says

Seattle Times
Fox & Friends Suggests GAO Played Politics By Ruling Trump Broke Law With Ukraine Aid: ‘Coincidence…?’

Mediaite
