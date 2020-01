Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Japan has confirmed a case of a mystery virus that first emerged in China and is from the same family as the deadly SARS pathogen, authorities said yesterday. It appears to be only the second time the novel coronavirus has been detected outside China, after the WHO confirmed a case in Thailand. The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said that a man who had visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan , the...