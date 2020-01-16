Warrant issued for Odell Beckham after video shows butt swat
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A misdemeanor simple battery warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr., police in New Orleans said Thursday. The warrant comes as video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer’s buttocks during LSU’s locker room victory celebration after […]
