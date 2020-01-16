Global  

Warrant issued for Odell Beckham after video shows butt swat

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A misdemeanor simple battery warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr., police in New Orleans said Thursday. The warrant comes as video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer’s buttocks during LSU’s locker room victory celebration after […]
Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr.

 Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr. The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. was in New Orleans for the College Football Playoff National Championship featuring his alma mater, LSU. The NFL superstar, who played...

