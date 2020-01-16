Global  

Judge in Weinstein rape trial says case not a 'referendum' on #MeToo movement

Reuters Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Three men and two women have been chosen as jurors in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, as the judge cautioned against using the case to make a broader statement about the #MeToo movement.
News video: Gigi Hadid Summoned For Jury Duty In Weinstein Case

 Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial after telling a judge Monday that she thinks she would be able to “keep an open mind on the facts.” CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Opening statements got underway Wednesday morning in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial in Manhattan; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial began today in Lower Manhattan. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Judge in Weinstein rape trial says case is not a 'referendum' on #MeToo movement

Four men and three women were chosen on Thursday as jurors in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, as the judge cautioned against using the case to make a broader...
Harvey Weinstein described as 'serial predator' as trial begins

Prosecutors in key #MeToo movement case say Hollywood titan used his power to manipulate and assault young women.
