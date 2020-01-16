Judge in Weinstein rape trial says case not a 'referendum' on #MeToo movement
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Three men and two women have been chosen as jurors in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, as the judge cautioned against using the case to make a broader statement about the #MeToo movement.
Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial after telling a judge Monday that she thinks she would be able to “keep an open mind on the facts.” CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.