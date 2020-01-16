Global  

'Hear ye, hear ye!' Trump impeachment trial begins

WorldNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
'Hear ye, hear ye!' Trump impeachment trial beginsThe US Senate's sergeant at arms demands silence from senators as the historic proceedings begin....
Chief Justice Roberts sworn in for impeachment trial [Video]Chief Justice Roberts sworn in for impeachment trial

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in to preside over the Senate impeachment trial on whether to remove U.S. President Donald Trump from office and then swore in all 100 senators to serve as..

'Trump is guilty': Protestors swarm Senate house as Trump impeachment trial begins [Video]'Trump is guilty': Protestors swarm Senate house as Trump impeachment trial begins

Protestors swarm the Senate house in Washington DC on Thursday (January 16) as President Trump's impeachment trial begins, carrying massive signs that say "Trump is guilty." Footage is via Kymm..

cherrypicker38

jim wampler RT @Frankie040708: Rand Paul: “There will be a “political price to pay” for R’s who vote to allow Dems to call the witnesses of their choi… 5 seconds ago

JaneToppan

Nancy Jane Toppan RT @JoyceWhiteVance: The only reason to hear from Biden is political. Legally, only relevant testimony should be heard. The 2 questions her… 10 seconds ago

Baraness

Lisa Baran RT @essenviews: Rand Paul says he'll hurt senators who vote for witnesses: Paul said that if Senate votes to hear witnesses he will force v… 22 seconds ago

AlyceLMiller

Alyce Miller #ElectWomen Waiting to hear that Trump is en route to Walter Reed for a routine followup physical to address his "impeachment" symptoms. 2 minutes ago

mountainlady57

Mountainlady57 RT @roper_93: Wanna hear a joke? Republican senators are about to take an oath swearing to be impartial jurors in Trump's impeachment tria… 2 minutes ago

mmc18936

Margaret McDonald RT @ThisWeekABC: "Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye: All persons are commanded to keep silent on pain of imprisonment while the House of Representa… 3 minutes ago

michelesnyderFL

Michele Snyder RT @ABC: "Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye: All persons are commanded to keep silent on pain of imprisonment while the House of Representatives is… 3 minutes ago

