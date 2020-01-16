Gun groups want firearms ban at Virginia rally overturned
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gun-rights groups asked a judge Thursday to block Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from banning guns on Capitol grounds during a massive pro-gun rally scheduled for next week. Northam on Wednesday announced a state of emergency and banned all weapons from the rally, citing threats that armed militia groups were planning to […]
