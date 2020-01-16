Global  

Gun groups want firearms ban at Virginia rally overturned

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gun-rights groups asked a judge Thursday to block Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from banning guns on Capitol grounds during a massive pro-gun rally scheduled for next week. Northam on Wednesday announced a state of emergency and banned all weapons from the rally, citing threats that armed militia groups were planning to […]
News video: Virginia Governor to Ban Guns from Capitol Grounds Ahead of Rally: We Don`t Want Another Charlottesville

Virginia Governor to Ban Guns from Capitol Grounds Ahead of Rally: We Don`t Want Another Charlottesville 02:09

 Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will declare a temporary emergency ban on all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square Friday through Tuesday ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights.

