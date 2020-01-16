Global  

House Democrats overturn DeVos on student loan forgiveness. It's unlikely to pass Senate

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The Democrat-controlled House overturned rules from Betsy DeVos on student loan forgiveness. Republicans in the Senate are unlikely to agree.
News video: Warren vows to wipe out student loan debt

Warren vows to wipe out student loan debt 01:43

 Democrat Elizabeth Warren outlined on Tuesday how, if elected to the White House, she would on the first day of her presidency cancel federal student loan debt of up to $50,000 dollars by using the Department of Education's pre-existing authority. Colette Luke has more

4 Ways to Have Your Student Debt Wiped Out [Video]4 Ways to Have Your Student Debt Wiped Out

4 Ways to Have Your Student Debt Wiped Out . 1. Income-Driven Repayment Plans. Four federal income-driven repayment programs — ICR, IBR, PAYE and REPAYE — offer student loan cancellations..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

Valley veteran benefits from newly streamlined student loan forgiveness program for disabled vets [Video]Valley veteran benefits from newly streamlined student loan forgiveness program for disabled vets

Just a few weeks after President Trump's announcement on August 21, 2019, streamlining what's known as the "Total and Permanent Disability Discharge," retired Marine Corporal Brent Phillips received a..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:47Published


jr_important

nobody important impeach now!! @realDonaldTrump House Democrats overturn DeVos on student loan forgiveness, but change unlikely to pass Senate Screwing our students every 15 hours ago

jr_important

jr_important

ShaktiLila

Humans = #Quantum RT @USProgressives: Secretary DeVos has used her position to protect predatory for-profit colleges, even as defrauded students foot the bil… 3 days ago

digyoursoul

Eugene V. Debs RT @BucksCoKierstyn: @SenBobCasey @SenToomey @538politics @WSJ @realDonaldTrump #StudentDebt was on the docket at the House, and they voted… 4 days ago

kec725

Karen C RT @RepDanKildee: Betsy DeVos’ actions are a huge giveaway to predatory, for-profit colleges that cheat students. That’s why the House acte… 4 days ago

BucksCoKierstyn

Kierstyn P. Zolfo 🌊🇺🇸 @SenBobCasey @SenToomey @538politics @WSJ @realDonaldTrump #StudentDebt was on the docket at the House, and they vo… https://t.co/zgfxU0gyi2 4 days ago

