Christopher Tolkien, Son of J.R.R. Tolkien and Keeper of His Legacy, Dies at 95

g_c_mouli RT @AjitPaiFCC: RIP, Christopher Tolkien: after the death of his father, famed writer @JRRTolkien, he sorted through dozens of boxes contai… 6 seconds ago TP RT @matthew_komatsu: Nai lassi coivielyo lá firuvar. May the leaves of your life never die, Christopher. Christopher Tolkien, Keeper of Hi… 9 seconds ago Carles Escorcia 🔻 RT @TolkienSociety: Christopher Tolkien has died at the age of 95. The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Ada… 13 seconds ago Terror-Industrial Complex @bouncingrocks @computerThot Don't know what I'm protecting, don't know whom I'm reviling. I've got alcohol in my b… https://t.co/7ClPyX7TdO 13 seconds ago Marcel Aubron-Bülles 🇪🇺 RT @mhersyahnah: Faves...Thank you, Christopher Tolkien. The Silmarillion, Histories of Middle Earth, Beren and Luthien wouldn’t have been… 26 seconds ago Schierke RT @LOTRonPrime: Christopher Tolkien’s contributions to the world and to Middle-earth are incalculable. We are so grateful for his passion.… 36 seconds ago Marcel Aubron-Bülles 🇪🇺 RT @Chica_Chubb_ME: Namárië, Christopher Tolkien! As the literary executer of his father JRRT, his published works had expanded and deepene… 38 seconds ago Chromedolores61 RT @deaconpunnett: I haven't tweeted much the last couple days because I am writing syllabi for spring semester. This was worth breaking my… 41 seconds ago