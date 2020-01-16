Global  

Christopher Tolkien, Son of J.R.R. Tolkien and Keeper of His Legacy, Dies at 95

NYTimes.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
As literary executor of his father’s estate, Mr. Tolkien compiled and edited works such as “The Silmarillion.”
Christopher Tolkien, son of 'Lord of the Rings' author JRR Tolkien, passes away aged 95

Christopher Tolkien was also protective of his father's legacy and fiercely critical of what he saw as the 'commercialisation' of the late author's work.
DNA Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.comNPRTamworth Herald

'First Middle-earth scholar' Christopher Tolkien dies

The son of JRR Tolkien is described as a "titan who was a "devoted curator of his father's work".
BBC News Also reported by •NPR

gcmouli

g_c_mouli RT @AjitPaiFCC: RIP, Christopher Tolkien: after the death of his father, famed writer @JRRTolkien, he sorted through dozens of boxes contai… 6 seconds ago

thranduilion

TP RT @matthew_komatsu: Nai lassi coivielyo lá firuvar. May the leaves of your life never die, Christopher. Christopher Tolkien, Keeper of Hi… 9 seconds ago

carlesescorcia8

Carles Escorcia 🔻 RT @TolkienSociety: Christopher Tolkien has died at the age of 95. The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Ada… 13 seconds ago

Stockleholm

Terror-Industrial Complex @bouncingrocks @computerThot Don't know what I'm protecting, don't know whom I'm reviling. I've got alcohol in my b… https://t.co/7ClPyX7TdO 13 seconds ago

The_Tolkienist

Marcel Aubron-Bülles 🇪🇺 RT @mhersyahnah: Faves...Thank you, Christopher Tolkien. The Silmarillion, Histories of Middle Earth, Beren and Luthien wouldn’t have been… 26 seconds ago

Schierke5

Schierke RT @LOTRonPrime: Christopher Tolkien’s contributions to the world and to Middle-earth are incalculable. We are so grateful for his passion.… 36 seconds ago

The_Tolkienist

Marcel Aubron-Bülles 🇪🇺 RT @Chica_Chubb_ME: Namárië, Christopher Tolkien! As the literary executer of his father JRRT, his published works had expanded and deepene… 38 seconds ago

Chromedolores63

Chromedolores61 RT @deaconpunnett: I haven't tweeted much the last couple days because I am writing syllabi for spring semester. This was worth breaking my… 41 seconds ago

