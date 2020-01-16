Like Miami, ‘Bad Boys for Life’ soundtrack is hot and fun
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Various artists, “Bad Boys for Life Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (Epic/We the Best Music) Some soundtracks are as important to their movies as the actors delivering lines on-screen. But the “Bad Boys for Life” soundtrack is less of an unseen character, and more of a mood. And that mood is decidedly “fast-life Miami” — a […]
