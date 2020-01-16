Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Like Miami, ‘Bad Boys for Life’ soundtrack is hot and fun

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Various artists, “Bad Boys for Life Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (Epic/We the Best Music) Some soundtracks are as important to their movies as the actors delivering lines on-screen. But the “Bad Boys for Life” soundtrack is less of an unseen character, and more of a mood. And that mood is decidedly “fast-life Miami” — a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Bad Boys for Life' to Beat 'Dolittle' at the Box Office | THR News

'Bad Boys for Life' to Beat 'Dolittle' at the Box Office | THR News 01:34

 'Bad Boys for Life' to Beat 'Dolittle' at the Box Office | THR News

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nicky Jam Explains Previous Issues With Daddy Yankee, Talks 'Bad Boys For Life' [Video]Nicky Jam Explains Previous Issues With Daddy Yankee, Talks 'Bad Boys For Life'

Reggaeton superstar Nicky Jam clarifies that he and Daddy Yankee cleared their past conflicts years ago and shares why they reunited as their old group, Los Cangris. Plus, the artist reveals what it..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:05Published

Grandfather becomes Britain's most unlikely pin-up after topless jeans advert leads to cheeky offers from female admirers around [Video]Grandfather becomes Britain's most unlikely pin-up after topless jeans advert leads to cheeky offers from female admirers around

A granddad has become Britain's most unlikely pin-up after his topless advert to try and sell some jeans led to cheeky offers from female admirers around the world. Self-proclaimed 'Italian Stallion'..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Nicki Minaj’s Wax Figure Looks Crazy, DJ Khaled Reveals BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Soundtrack, Vince Staples Lands New Show

Watch: Nicki Minaj’s Wax Figure Looks Crazy, DJ Khaled Reveals BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Soundtrack, Vince Staples Lands New ShowThe rap news cycle never stops. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on a controversial Nicki Minaj wax figure, DJ Khaled revealing the Bad Boys for...
SOHH Also reported by •Just Jared

'Bad Boys For Life' Soundtrack Features Meek Mill, Farruko, City Girls & More: See Full Track List

We The Best Music Group and Epic Records have officially unveiled the Bad Boys For Life original motion picture soundtrack, set to release on the...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen Like Miami, 'Bad Boys for Life' Soundtrack Is Hot and Fun - https://t.co/4mEjThODCX 26 minutes ago

JonnyBlack_JBMC

Jonny Black Bad Boys for Life is doing the Press Run of all Press Runs. They did Paris, Ellen, Away, The Breakfast Club, and go… https://t.co/hBG5wPkkCH 4 days ago

JP680

The FUPA Whisperer South beach Miami hoe, I'm probably with tammy toe, My life is a video and the women want they cameo, I just want t… https://t.co/7cDTbwHAL1 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.