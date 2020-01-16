Springer, tainted Astros settle on $21M, 1-year contract
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () HOUSTON (AP) — George Springer, the World Series MVP of the tainted 2017 Houston Astros, and the team settled on a $21 million, one-year contract Thursday. Springer had asked for $22.5 million in salary arbitration last week and the Astros offered $17.5 million. He made $12,150,000 last year. The 30-year-old outfielder set career highs last […]
Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues to claim casualties. The news of Beltran's departure comes on the heels of the Boston Red Sox parting ways with manager Alex Cora. Both Cora and Beltran were involved in the intricate...
Lady Gaga teases Las Vegas residency extension The singer began a two-year contract at The Park Theatre on the Las Vegas strip opening in December 2018 with dates until May 2020 but she has now hinted..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:08Published