Springer, tainted Astros settle on $21M, 1-year contract

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — George Springer, the World Series MVP of the tainted 2017 Houston Astros, and the team settled on a $21 million, one-year contract Thursday. Springer had asked for $22.5 million in salary arbitration last week and the Astros offered $17.5 million. He made $12,150,000 last year. The 30-year-old outfielder set career highs last […]
