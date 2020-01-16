Global  

Mistaken identity: 'You called the wrong Robert Shapiro'...

BBC News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Presenter Evan Davis said it was the worst mistake since he joined Radio 4's PM programme.
Wrong man called Robert Shapiro thrown into on-air BBC debate

'That was the worst mistake we've made on air since I think I started on this programme', Mr Davis said
