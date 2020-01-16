Global  

Jillian Michaels shares old photo of herself at 175 pounds after criticizing Lizzo's weight

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
After catching heat for criticizing Lizzo's weight earlier this month, Jillian Michaels shared a throwback photo of herself at 175 pounds.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Jillian Michaels slammed for body shaming Lizzo [Video]Jillian Michaels slammed for body shaming Lizzo

In a new interview, the 'Biggest Loser' trainer said people should be celebrating the singer's music, not her appearance.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Jillian Michaels Slammed For Lizzo Comments [Video]Jillian Michaels Slammed For Lizzo Comments

Lizzo&apos;s body positivity is an issue for Jillian Michaels, according to CNN.com.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jillian Michaels doubles down on weight criticism, but regrets dragging Lizzo into it

Accused of body-shaming Lizzo after criticizing the musician's weight, Jillian Michaels doubled down. But she does have one regret.
USATODAY.com

The Biggest Loser host is now a just a loser after ‘fatphobic’ policing of Lizzo’s body

The Biggest Loser‘s Jillian Michaels is now officially the biggest loser after she decided to say that our lord and saviour Lizzo’s body should not be...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

pyramidfire

@pyramidfire Jillian Michaels shares rare photo of herself as overweight teenager days after Lizzo controversy https://t.co/mrg2lFNzEi 20 minutes ago

waynedavidson2

wayne davidson Jillian Michaels shares rare photo of herself as overweight teenager days after Lizzo controversy https://t.co/u5qTqErOSk 37 minutes ago

Kelly_BeanWms

mrs jim business What this shows, what she is inadvertently admitting to is that she was shamed for her weight/appearance so body po… https://t.co/rz5y9Sy8kv 56 minutes ago

yahoolifestyle

Yahoo Lifestyle Jillian Michaels shares rare photo taken before her fitness journey and fame https://t.co/kzsteVbs5u https://t.co/lzasXW62MR 1 hour ago

SkuterP

Ani Jillian Michaels Shares Rare Photo Taken Before Her Fitness Journey and Fame https://t.co/gojPfiko6r 2 hours ago

McSwarekEndgame

P. Lebron Jillian Michaels shares rare photo of herself as overweight teenager days after Lizzo controversy https://t.co/PX2CB27MTm 2 hours ago

nayrder

RYAN VINCENT NOLAN Jillian Michaels shares rare photo of herself as overweight teenager days after Lizzo controversy https://t.co/o32RfRkM6Z 2 hours ago

gossipieh

Gossipieh Jillian Michaels shares throwback of herself at 175 pounds https://t.co/BflShSBNCI https://t.co/GwedhIGnLC 2 hours ago

