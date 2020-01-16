Jillian Michaels shares old photo of herself at 175 pounds after criticizing Lizzo's weight

@pyramidfire Jillian Michaels shares rare photo of herself as overweight teenager days after Lizzo controversy https://t.co/mrg2lFNzEi 20 minutes ago wayne davidson Jillian Michaels shares rare photo of herself as overweight teenager days after Lizzo controversy https://t.co/u5qTqErOSk 37 minutes ago mrs jim business What this shows, what she is inadvertently admitting to is that she was shamed for her weight/appearance so body po… https://t.co/rz5y9Sy8kv 56 minutes ago Yahoo Lifestyle Jillian Michaels shares rare photo taken before her fitness journey and fame https://t.co/kzsteVbs5u https://t.co/lzasXW62MR 1 hour ago Ani Jillian Michaels Shares Rare Photo Taken Before Her Fitness Journey and Fame https://t.co/gojPfiko6r 2 hours ago P. Lebron Jillian Michaels shares rare photo of herself as overweight teenager days after Lizzo controversy https://t.co/PX2CB27MTm 2 hours ago RYAN VINCENT NOLAN Jillian Michaels shares rare photo of herself as overweight teenager days after Lizzo controversy https://t.co/o32RfRkM6Z 2 hours ago Gossipieh Jillian Michaels shares throwback of herself at 175 pounds https://t.co/BflShSBNCI https://t.co/GwedhIGnLC 2 hours ago