Gap dumps plans to spin off Old Navy as a separate entity

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Gap Inc. says it no longer intends to spin off Old Navy as a separate entity. The company said Thursday that its board scuttled the move after determining it would be too costly and complex, especially given the retailer’s recent struggles. The company announced in February 2019 that it planned to […]
Apparel retailer Gap calls off plan to spin-off Old Navy

Apparel retailer Gap Inc on Thursday called off a plan to spin-off its Old Navy brand due to weak business performance, costs and the complexity of splitting...
Reuters

Gap pulls plug on Old Navy spinoff to focus on turning around sales

Gap Inc on Thursday called off a plan to spin-off its Old Navy brand and said it would instead work to stem dropping sales, while fewer discounts during the...
Reuters

