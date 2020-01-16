Global  

Study: 'Blob' of hot water killed a million seabirds in Pacific

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The birds – a species known as the common murre – likely died of starvation due to the warm water, which severely disrupted the birds' food supply.
Pacific 'blob' heatwave feared to have killed a million birds

Seabirds that died off the US in 2015-16 probably starved because of warmer waters, scientists say.
BBC News


DaleaLugo

Dalea Lugo A blob of hot water in the Pacific killed a million seabirds https://t.co/Drb6TbvtD9 3 minutes ago

DeeHarp411

Dee Harper CNN: A blob of hot water in the Pacific Ocean killed a million seabirds, scientists say. https://t.co/ZdFIxGXNPR via @GoogleNews 15 minutes ago

DeeDeeTee1

DeeDeeTee RT @CNN: A huge section of warm ocean water in the northeast Pacific Ocean dubbed "the Blob" killed as many as one million seabirds in less… 56 minutes ago

tuinglco

Tuingl Company A blob of hot ocean water killed a million seabirds, scientists say - CNN https://t.co/XG1pjdo06g 2 hours ago

JamieThein

Jamie A blob of hot ocean water killed a million seabirds, scientists say - CNN https://t.co/n4iU2RhA15 2 hours ago

saveiro

Jacques QS ن RT @NYDailyNews: A “blob” of hot ocean water killed one million seabirds in a “mass die-off,” a study says. Scientists say this “mass die… 2 hours ago

angaleetweets

Angalee Jones A 'blob' of warm ocean water killed 1 million seabirds in the Pacific, study says https://t.co/jWtsnQZnqE 2 hours ago

GIN1500178

Dee Seeker RT @drgarynull: A blob of hot water in the Pacific killed a million seabirds https://t.co/0a25Uil1mi 2 hours ago

