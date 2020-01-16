Global  

Quebec dairy mogul Lino Saputo had secret past dealings with U.S. mobster Joe Bonanno, then lied about it

CBC.ca Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
In Lino Saputo's memoir, the Canadian billionaire claims he's never had ties to organized crime. But in the 1970s, U.S. police gathered evidence showing the dairy mogul had a long-standing relationship with Joe Bonanno, a powerful Mafia godfather.
