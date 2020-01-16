Quebec dairy mogul Lino Saputo had secret past dealings with U.S. mobster Joe Bonanno, then lied about it Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

In Lino Saputo's memoir, the Canadian billionaire claims he's never had ties to organized crime. But in the 1970s, U.S. police gathered evidence showing the dairy mogul had a long-standing relationship with Joe Bonanno, a powerful Mafia godfather. 👓 View full article

