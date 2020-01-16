Global  

AP source: Baylor finalizing deal for Aranda as head coach

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Baylor is finalizing a deal to make LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda the new coach of the Bears, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Thursday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school was not ready to make any official announcement on Matt Rhule’s successor. Rhule was […]
