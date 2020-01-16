Global  

Giants make Alyssa Nakken first female major league coach

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken became the first female coach on a major league staff in baseball history Thursday when she was named an assistant under new Giants manager Gabe Kapler. Major League Baseball confirmed Nakken is the first woman coach in the majors. Nakken is a former softball standout at first base for […]
Giants make Alyssa Nakken first female major league coach

Alyssa Nakken has become the first female coach on a major league staff in baseball history after being named an assistant under new Giants manager Gabe Kapler
FOX Sports

San Francisco Giants' former player Aubrey Huff criticises appointment of first female MLB coach Alyssa Nakken

Huff, who is a supporter of Donald Trump, was criticised two weeks ago for a 'joke' tweet in which he advocated kidnapping Iranian women
Independent

