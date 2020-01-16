Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

ISRO’s GSAT-30 satellite successfully launched aboard Ariane rocket

Hindu Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The blast off took place from the Ariane Launch Complex in Kourou, a French territory located in northeastern coast of South America at 2:35 am IST
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Karim Lala's grandson claims that Sharad Pawar & Bal Thackeray also met the ganster|Oneindia News

Karim Lala's grandson claims that Sharad Pawar & Bal Thackeray also met the ganster|Oneindia News 03:03

 A DAY AFTER RAUT'S CLAIM ON INDIRA, DON KARIM LALA'S GRADSON MAKES NEW CLAIM, BJP'S CEC UNDER PM MODI MEET ON DELHI ELECTION POLLS, RAHUL QUESTIONS PM MODI'S SILENCE ON J&K COP DAVINDER SINGH, BHIM ARMY CHIEF RELEASED: WILL CONTINUE FIGHT AGAINST CAA, ISRO'S GSAT-30 COMMUNICATION SATELLITE LAUNCHED...

Recent related news from verified sources

First Spacebus Neo satellite launched

First Spacebus Neo satellite launchedParis (ESA) Jan 17, 2020 Ariane 5's first launch of 2020 has delivered two telecom satellites, Konnect and GSAT-30, into their planned transfer orbits....
Space Daily

Ariane rocket to launch ISRO’s GSAT-30 satellite on January 17

With a mission life of 15 years, GSAT-30 is an operational communication satellite for DTH, television uplink and VSAT services
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RaviDhapola5

🇮🇳Ravi Dhapola 🤳 RT @isro: India's communication satellite #GSAT30 was successfully launched into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by #Ariane5 #VA251. Than… 3 seconds ago

MadheshVoice

The Voice Of Madhesh India's space agency ISRO successfully launched GSAT-30 satellite https://t.co/DjtE49OhNI 45 seconds ago

ramish_taha

Ramish Taha RT @the_hindu: #GSAT30, was sent to space from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou at 2:35 a.m. IST on Friday. The 3,357-kg satellite will re… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.