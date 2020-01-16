Global  

Warriors guard Jacob Evans III in NBA’s concussion protocol

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Jacob Evans III suffered a concussion and broken nose in the first half of Tuesday night’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks and entered the NBA concussion protocol. The Warriors provided an update Thursday, when the team was set to host Denver at Chase Center. Evans was taken […]
