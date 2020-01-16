Warriors guard Jacob Evans III in NBA’s concussion protocol Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Jacob Evans III suffered a concussion and broken nose in the first half of Tuesday night’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks and entered the NBA concussion protocol. The Warriors provided an update Thursday, when the team was set to host Denver at Chase Center. Evans was taken […] 👓 View full article

