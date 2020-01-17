Truck slams into Illinois Starbucks; 2 critically injured
Friday, 17 January 2020 () McHENRY, Ill. (AP) — A pickup truck slammed into an Illinois Starbucks on Thursday, injuring several people and causing massive damage to the coffee shop, police said. Patrick Polidori, public affairs officer for McHenry police, told the Northwest Herald that two of the people hurt were taken from the scene with critical injuries. Polidori said […]
