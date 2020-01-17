Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Drag storytellers determined to keep kids safe after Brisbane tragedy

The Age Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Midsumma kids shows will "roll out with all the love" despite last weekend's ugly and tragic protest in Brisbane, performers vow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JPMasters

JPMasters RT @PPantsdown: LGBTIQ kids events are part of our cultural festivals because we have families. After 5 yo kids were terrified by invaders… 5 hours ago

deanarcuri

Dean Arcuri 🏳️‍🌈 RT @FelicityMarlowe: I’ve bought tickets to the Thursday show. Join me and my kids to show support for the lovely, creative, diverse world… 13 hours ago

GaySayHello

GaySayHello RT @senthorun: “The story I weave throughout the show is about self discovery … encouraging them to discover things they already know. Kids… 16 hours ago

FelicityMarlowe

Felicity Marlowe I’ve bought tickets to the Thursday show. Join me and my kids to show support for the lovely, creative, diverse wor… https://t.co/MCctiWaPPP 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.