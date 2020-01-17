Global  

Astros’ cheating, fallout compromise Major League Baseball’s credibility like steroids scandal once did

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
With the World Series champions in both 2017 (Astros) and ’18 (Red Sox) having been implicated in cheating plots, the core integrity of the game once again is in question. The pursuit of a title is what fans invest the bulk of their emotional energy into; now, two of the past three titles are tainted.
News video: Astros caught sign-stealing, fire GM and manager

Astros caught sign-stealing, fire GM and manager 02:20

 The Houston Astros fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday after Major League Baseball suspended them each for a year for a cheating scandal that involved stealing pitch signs from opposing catchers during their World Series-winning 2017 season. Freddie Joyner has more.

