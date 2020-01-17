Global  

Martha McSally Calls CNN Reporter a ‘Liberal Hack’

NYTimes.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
When Manu Raju of CNN posed an impeachment question to Ms. McSally, an Arizona Republican, she replied: “I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack.”
Republican Senator Martha McSally lashes out at a CNN reporter.

“You’re a liberal hack,” she said. “I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack.”
Senator Martha McSally Calls CNN Reporter a ‘Liberal Hack’ After Being Asked About Impeachment


