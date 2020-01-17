Global  

Factbox: How the North American trade deal will affect autos, digital trade, drugs

Reuters India Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) that was passed by the U.S. Senate today modernizes the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement that has been blamed for hollowing out the U.S. manufacturing sector.
News video: Congress Passes Revised U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement

Congress Passes Revised U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement 01:56

 The revised North American trade agreement includes new provisions for digital commerce and additional labor protections.

EU trade chief says US-China trade deal is political stunt [Video]EU trade chief says US-China trade deal is political stunt

EU trade chief says US-China trade deal is political stunt

China and US sign phase one trade deal [Video]China and US sign phase one trade deal

The agreement de-escalates an 18-month bilateral dispute that stoked fears of a global recession.

U.S. Senate passes new North American trade deal

The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a revamp of the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement that includes tougher rules on labor and automotive content...
Reuters

Senate Republicans plan vote on US-Mexico-Canada trade act

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans controlling the Senate are taking advantage of delays in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to speed up a vote on a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •RTTNewsWorldNewsEurasia ReviewNewsy

