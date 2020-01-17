Global  

Kovalchuk, Price lead Canadiens past Flyers 4-1

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk scored twice and Carey Price recorded 40 saves as the Montreal Canadiens avoided a season series sweep with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Tomas Tatar scored his 17th goal of the season and Artturi Lehkonen added his 11th for the Canadiens, who find themselves six […]
Canadiens rebound from rough loss to soar past Flyers as Kovalchuk pots pair

Ilya Kovalchuk scored twice and Carey Price recorded 40 saves as the Montreal Canadiens avoided a season series sweep with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers...
CBC.ca

Price, Canadiens end Flames’ 5-game winning streak, 2-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Carey Price made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Montreal Canadiens snapped the Calgary Flames’ five-game winning...
Seattle Times

