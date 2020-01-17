Global  

Ovechkin hat trick helps Capitals beat Devils

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin took a stick to the face and put three pucks in the net for a hat trick to lead the Washington Capitals past the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Ovechkin reached 31 goals this season with his 25th career hat trick. He has scored five in his past […]
News video: Alex Ovechkin's 25th NHL hat trick

Alex Ovechkin's 25th NHL hat trick 01:17

 Alex Ovechkin powers the Capitals past the Devils with his 25th career hat trick and ties Cy Denneny for ninth place on the NHL's all-time list

Ovechkin hat trick…MLB's first female coach…Bucks extend winning streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin took a stick to the face and put three pucks in the net for a hat trick to lead the Washington Capitals past the New Jersey...
Seattle Times

Matthews' hat trick lifts Leafs past Devils 7-4

Matthews' hat trick lifts Leafs past Devils 7-4Auston Matthews had his first hat trick since scoring four times in his NHL debut and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 7-4
FOX Sports

