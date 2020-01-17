Global  

Senate approves big U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade deal

WorldNews Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Senate approves big U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade dealWASHINGTON — The Senate overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade agreement Thursday that rewrites the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico and gives President Trump a major policy win before senators turn their full attention to his impeachment trial. The vote was 89-10. The...
News video: Schumer fears China's Xi 'laughing at us' over trade deal

Schumer fears China's Xi 'laughing at us' over trade deal 01:52

 Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday doubled down on his rejection of Phase 1 of the U.S.-China trade deal, saying President Donald Trump should "throw it away and take China back to the negotiating table."

Senate passes USMCA, sends to Trump for approval [Video]Senate passes USMCA, sends to Trump for approval

The U.S. Senate approved the long-awaited U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement on Thursday, sending the bill to Trump to sign into law. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

Trump 'settling for a weak' China trade deal: Schumer [Video]Trump 'settling for a weak' China trade deal: Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said the 'Phase 1' trade agreement between the U.S. and China is 'remarkable for how little it achieves at an enormous price'.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published


Senate passes U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade deal, a Trump priority

The Senate overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade agreement Thursday that rewrites the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico and gives President...
NRF Welcomes Senate Passage of USMCA

NRF Welcomes Senate Passage of USMCAWASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Retail Federation welcomed today’s Senate passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. “The world has...
