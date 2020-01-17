Malay Mail Fiji opens evacuation centres as Cyclone Tino hits | Malay Mail https://t.co/VxAxIDdhpd 54 minutes ago niel ツ RT @EagleNews: Fiji opens evacuation centres as Cyclone Tino hits Read here: https://t.co/ZZr0DcWxMc #eaglenews https://t.co/KHGkrMMlDQ 1 hour ago Baaghi TV Fiji opens evacuation centres as Cyclone Tino hits https://t.co/W4XMgP5oyX #BaaghiTV #International 2 hours ago Yahoo Singapore The cyclone was approaching from the north and strengthening as it headed for Fiji's second-largest island, Vanua L… https://t.co/zbjj1kAzvG 2 hours ago New Straits Times #NSTworld: Although the Pacific islands are popular tourist destinations in summer it is also the cyclone season, a… https://t.co/EdFlsv0lBv 3 hours ago ive forgotton Fiji opens evacuation centres as Cyclone Tino hits https://t.co/PEBBPeuiOV 3 hours ago greeen Cyclone Tino hits Fiji, bringing 'destructive force winds' - https://t.co/xzmToLvgit 4 hours ago Susan Leihy Fiji opens evacuation centres as Cyclone Tino hits https://t.co/gHuTdszOhU 4 hours ago