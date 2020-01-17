Global  

Microsoft to erase its carbon footprint, past and future, by 2050

The Age Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Tech giant pledges to remove from the environment all the carbon it has emitted directly or by electrical consumption since 1975.
 Microsoft said on Thursday it aims to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits by 2030 and that by 2050, it hopes to have taken out enough to account for all the direct emissions the company has ever made.

Microsoft to erase its carbon footprint, past and future, in climate push

Microsoft Corp on Thursday set a new ambition among Fortune 500 companies in addressing climate change, pledging to remove as much carbon as it has emitted in...
Reuters

In climate push, Microsoft to erase its carbon footprint from atmosphere

Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it aims to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits by 2030 and that by 2050, it hopes to have taken out enough to...
Reuters India

