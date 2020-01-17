Facebook sued in U.S. federal court for alleged anticompetitive conduct

The filing is an escalation of Facebook's battles with small app developers that had built companies based on access to its user data

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Broward County man accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump denied bond A Broward County man accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump in a Facebook Live video was denied bond in Fort Lauderdale federal court on Wednesday. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:55Published 6 days ago Facebook Injunction By the FTC Is Possible The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is said to be seeking the preliminary injunction to prevent Facebook from integrating a number of its messaging services. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published on December 16, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Lahore journo remanded over 'anti-state' Facebook posts Lahore, Jan 18 (IANS) A Lahore court has granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a three-day physical remand of a journalist whom the agency has accused...

Sify 4 days ago





Tweets about this