Facebook sued in U.S. federal court for alleged anticompetitive conduct

Hindu Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The filing is an escalation of Facebook's battles with small app developers that had built companies based on access to its user data
 Facebook is being sued in federal court by four competitors for alleged anti-competitive conduct. They are accusing the social media giant of unjustly revoking developer access to the platform.

Broward County man accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump denied bond [Video]Broward County man accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump denied bond

A Broward County man accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump in a Facebook Live video was denied bond in Fort Lauderdale federal court on Wednesday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:55Published

Facebook Injunction By the FTC Is Possible [Video]Facebook Injunction By the FTC Is Possible

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is said to be seeking the preliminary injunction to prevent Facebook from integrating a number of its messaging services.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lahore journo remanded over 'anti-state' Facebook posts

Lahore, Jan 18 (IANS) A Lahore court has granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a three-day physical remand of a journalist whom the agency has accused...
Sify


