Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Panthers’ McCaffrey pulls out of Pro Bowl; Kamara in

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has pulled out of the Pro Bowl after a memorable season. McCaffrey isn’t injured. Rather, he decided not to play in the Pro Bowl because Carolina’s spring workouts have been moved up two weeks after the team hired a new head coach in Matt Rhule. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tuesday surprise! Chiefs fan wins tickets to Super Bowl LIV [Video]Tuesday surprise! Chiefs fan wins tickets to Super Bowl LIV

One lucky Chiefs fan was surprised Tuesday with the ultimate football prize as former Pro Bowl offensive guard Will Shields and members of the NFL Extra Points Credit Card team showed up to her office..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:00Published

5 Minnesota Vikings Players Added To 2020 Pro Bowl [Video]5 Minnesota Vikings Players Added To 2020 Pro Bowl

Five Minnesota Vikings players have been added to the 2020 Pro Bowl as replacements. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Panthers’ McCaffrey gives Marine 2 tickets to Super Bowl

Carolina Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is sending a U.S. Marine to the Super Bowl. McCaffrey is teaming up with USAA, the NFL’s Salute to...
Seattle Times

Panthers' McCaffrey gives Marine 2 tickets to Super Bowl

Carolina Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is sending a U.S. Marine to the Super Bowl
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.