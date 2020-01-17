Panthers’ McCaffrey pulls out of Pro Bowl; Kamara in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has pulled out of the Pro Bowl after a memorable season. McCaffrey isn’t injured. Rather, he decided not to play in the Pro Bowl because Carolina’s spring workouts have been moved up two weeks after the team hired a new head coach in Matt Rhule. […]



