China reports second death in coronavirus outbreak

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — A second person has died from a new form of coronavirus in central China, health authorities said. A 69-year-old man surnamed Xiong fell ill with the respiratory condition on Dec. 31, according to a statement late Thursday from the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission. He passed away Wednesday.
