Evelyn Yang, Andrew Yang's wife, said she was sexually assaulted by her OB-GYN during pregnancy



Recent related videos from verified sources Dave Chappelle Andrew becomes part of the 'Yang Gang' Comedian Dave Chappelle officially endorsed Andrew Yang for the 2020 presidential elections. A statement from Yang’s campaign said Chappelle was “Yang Gang.” According to Business Insider, the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 22 hours ago Dave Chappelle Endorses Andrew Yang for President Dave Chappelle Endorses Andrew Yang for President . Chappelle has officially joined the “Yang Gang.”. The comedy legend announced his presidential endorsement on Tuesday. telling fans he’d be.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:05Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Andrew Yang’s wife details alleged sexual assault by OB-GYN WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang says she was sexually assaulted by her OB-GYN while she was pregnant with the...

Evelyn Yang, Wife of Andrew Yang, Says She Was Assaulted by Her Gynecologist In an interview with CNN, Ms. Yang said the doctor, Robert Hadden, sexually assaulted her in 2012, when she was seven months pregnant.

