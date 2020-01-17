Global  

Evelyn Yang, Andrew Yang's wife, said she was sexually assaulted by her OB-GYN during pregnancy

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Evelyn Yang, the wife of 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang, says she was sexually assaulted by a doctor during her first pregnancy.
News video: Dave Chappelle Andrew Becomes Part Of The 'Yang Gang'

Dave Chappelle Andrew Becomes Part Of The 'Yang Gang' 00:32

 Comedian Dave Chappelle officially endorsed Andrew Yang for the 2020 presidential elections. A statement from Yang’s campaign said Chappelle was “Yang Gang.” According to Business Insider, the comedian will performs two shows in South Carolina to benefit Yang. Yang said: "Dave is one of the...

Dave Chappelle Andrew becomes part of the 'Yang Gang' [Video]Dave Chappelle Andrew becomes part of the 'Yang Gang'

Comedian Dave Chappelle officially endorsed Andrew Yang for the 2020 presidential elections. A statement from Yang’s campaign said Chappelle was “Yang Gang.” According to Business Insider, the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Dave Chappelle Endorses Andrew Yang for President [Video]Dave Chappelle Endorses Andrew Yang for President

Dave Chappelle Endorses Andrew Yang for President . Chappelle has officially joined the “Yang Gang.”. The comedy legend announced his presidential endorsement on Tuesday. telling fans he’d be..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:05Published


Andrew Yang’s wife details alleged sexual assault by OB-GYN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang says she was sexually assaulted by her OB-GYN while she was pregnant with the...
Seattle Times

Evelyn Yang, Wife of Andrew Yang, Says She Was Assaulted by Her Gynecologist

In an interview with CNN, Ms. Yang said the doctor, Robert Hadden, sexually assaulted her in 2012, when she was seven months pregnant.
NYTimes.com

