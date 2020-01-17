Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sensex, Nifty off to choppy start; RIL up 2 % ahead of Q2 results

Hindu Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The 30-share BSE index was trading 3.68 points or 0.01 per cent lower at 41,928.88. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 1.85 points or 0.01 per cent to 12,353.65.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sensex, Nifty hit record closing highs

Equity indices settled at record highs tracking gains in index-heavyweight Infosys amid positive domestic and global cues. The benchmark BSE sensex surged 260...
IndiaTimes

Sensex zooms over 450 pts; Nifty above 12,150

Equity indices started in green on Thursday amid no further escalation in US-Iran tensions. The benchmark BSE sensex zoomed 459 points or 1.12 per cent to...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FinanzLinksAsia

FinanzLinksASIA ▶ Sensex, Nifty to Choppy Start; RIL up to 2% before the second quarter results - The Media Hq: Sensex, Nifty to Ch… https://t.co/w3AjWXNRgH 2 hours ago

FinanzLinksAsia

FinanzLinksASIA ▶ Sensex ends flat; Bharti Airtel, RIL lead gains - Livemint: * Sensex ends flat; Bharti Airtel, RIL lead gains  Li… https://t.co/Uf0NtdJZVM 4 hours ago

FinanzLinksAsia

FinanzLinksASIA ▶ Sensex, Nifty off to choppy start; RIL up 2 pc ahead of Q2 results - The Asian Age: Sensex, Nifty off to choppy s… https://t.co/w510w2WVLk 5 hours ago

FinanzLinksAsia

FinanzLinksASIA ▶ Sensex, Nifty off to choppy start; RIL up two per cent ahead of second-quarter results - The New Indian Express:… https://t.co/zA2q3jxO8f 8 hours ago

dt_next

DT Next The 30-share BSE index was trading 3.68 points or 0.01 per cent lower at 41,928.88. Similarly, the broader NSE Nift… https://t.co/XWqtuANt6q 9 hours ago

Nh1News

Nh1 News Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started on a tepid note on Friday ahead of quarterly results of index heavyweigh… https://t.co/qpOo5I51BY 9 hours ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Sensex, Nifty off to Choppy Start; RIL Up 2% Ahead of Q2 Results https://t.co/3dFBI8GKrQ https://t.co/ZvOXOpdgFW 9 hours ago

Manthan2406

Manthan Chahande RT @the_hindu: Market benchmarks #Sensex and #Nifty started on a tepid note on Friday ahead of quarterly results of index heavyweights Reli… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.