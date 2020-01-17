|
Sensex, Nifty off to choppy start; RIL up 2 % ahead of Q2 results
|
|
Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The 30-share BSE index was trading 3.68 points or 0.01 per cent lower at 41,928.88. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 1.85 points or 0.01 per cent to 12,353.65.
|
|
