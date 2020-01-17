Evelyn Yang, Wife of Andrew Yang, Says She Was Assaulted by Her Gynecologist

In an interview with CNN, Ms. Yang said the doctor, Robert Hadden, sexually assaulted her in 2012, when she was seven months pregnant.



Recent related videos from verified sources Dave Chappelle Andrew becomes part of the 'Yang Gang' Comedian Dave Chappelle officially endorsed Andrew Yang for the 2020 presidential elections. A statement from Yang’s campaign said Chappelle was “Yang Gang.” According to Business Insider, the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 21 hours ago Dave Chappelle Andrew Becomes Part Of The 'Yang Gang' Comedian Dave Chappelle officially endorsed Andrew Yang for the 2020 presidential elections. A statement from Yang’s campaign said Chappelle was “Yang Gang.” According to Business Insider, the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Andrew Yang's wife reveals she was sexually assaulted by her doctor during first pregnancy Evelyn Yang, wife of 2020 presidential hopeful Andrew Yang, opened up on Thursday about the sexual assault she faced by her OB/GYN when she was pregnant with...

FOXNews.com 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this