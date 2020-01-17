Ingram scores 49, Pelicans end Jazz’s 10-game winning streak

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 49 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans stopped the Utah Jazz’s 10-game win streak with a 138-132 victory Thursday night. Utah led 132-127 on Bojan Bogdanovic’s 3 with 2:28 to go in overtime, but went scoreless the rest of the way. The Pelicans scored 11 straight […] 👓 View full article

