Ingram scores 49, Pelicans end Jazz’s 10-game winning streak

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 49 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans stopped the Utah Jazz’s 10-game win streak with a 138-132 victory Thursday night. Utah led 132-127 on Bojan Bogdanovic’s 3 with 2:28 to go in overtime, but went scoreless the rest of the way. The Pelicans scored 11 straight […]
Pelicans end Jazz winning streak at 10

A career-high 49 points from Brandon Ingram has inspired New Orleans to a wild 138-132 overtime victory over Utah that ended the Jazz's 10-game winning run.
Pels revel in Ingram's career night after wild win

Brandon Ingram had a career-high 49 points, and the Pelicans came away with a 138-132 overtime victory over the Jazz that was more dramatic than expected after a...
