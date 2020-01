RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Lamine Diane had 36 points as Cal State Northridge beat UC Riverside 80-68 on Thursday night. Terrell Gomez had 17 points for Cal State Northridge (7-12, 2-1 Big West Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Elijah Harkless added 11 points. Angus McWilliam had 15 points for the Highlanders (12-7, […]



